Hawke LJ, Barr CJ, McLoughlin JV. Age Ageing 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)

10.1093/ageing/afab122

BACKGROUND: The frequency and impact of undiagnosed benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) in people identified with high falls risk has not been investigated.

OBJECTIVE: To determine the frequency and impact on key psychosocial measures of undiagnosed BPPV in adult community rehabilitation outpatients identified with a high falls risk.

DESIGN: A frequency study with cross-sectional design. SETTING: A Community Rehabilitation Program in Melbourne, Australia. SUBJECTS: Adult community rehabilitation outpatients with a Falls Risk for Older People in the Community Screen score of four or higher.

METHODS: BPPV was assessed in 34 consecutive high falls risk rehabilitation outpatients using the Dix-Hallpike test and supine roll test. Participants were assessed for anxiety, depression, fear of falls, social isolation and loneliness using the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale, Falls Efficacy Scale-International and De Jong Gierveld 6-Item Loneliness Scale.

RESULTS: A total of 18 (53%; 95% confidence interval: 36, 70) participants tested positive for BPPV. There was no significant difference between those who tested positive for BPPV and those who did not for Falls Risk for Older People in the Community Screen scores (P = 0.555), Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (Anxiety) scores (P = 0.627), Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (Depression) scores (P = 0.368) or Falls Efficacy Scale-International scores (P = 0.481). Higher scores for the De Jong Gierveld 6-Item Loneliness Scale in participants with BPPV did not reach significance (P = 0.056).

CONCLUSIONS: Undiagnosed BPPV is very common and associated with a trend towards increased loneliness in adult rehabilitation outpatients identified as having a high falls risk.


falls; depression; anxiety; loneliness; older people; benign paroxysmal positional vertigo

