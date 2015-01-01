Abstract

INTRODUCTION: According to the World Health Organization, Iran has a high level of deaths due to traffic accidents. Assessing the trend and examining the mortality situation can provide useful information for policy makers to take preventive measures and reduce the casualties caused by these accidents. n this study, the status and trend of mortality due to traffic accidents over a period of ten years has been investigated.



Methods:This study is a descriptive study that investigated the trend of deaths from traffic accidents in Iran during 2009-2018. The study data was collected from the sites of the country's forensic medicine organization and the Statistics Center of Iran and all deaths due to accidents were included in the study. After data collection using spss version 24 and Microsoft Office Excel 2013 softwares, the frequency, percentage, annual rate and two independent samples Test, were used to analyze data.



Results: On average, 24.1 per 100,000 people were killed in traffic accidents during the study period. There was a significant difference between the number of deaths due to road accidents in men compared to women (p-value <0.05). that More than 77 percent of the victims were men, and more than 67 percent of the deaths occurred on the out of urban roads. Semnan, Markazi and Kerman provinces had the highest mortality rate and Tehran, Alborz and Ardabil provinces had the lowest mortality rate during this ten year period.



Discussion: The death rate from traffic accidents has decreased during the study period. But compared to the global average, it still does not have the desired situation, Which requires proper policy and management to implement immediate and effective programs.

Language: en