Abstract

Previous research has shown that student athletes are more likely to be involved in a physical altercation or be a victim of verbal, physical and/or sexual abuse than student non-athletes, which can have long-lasting negative effects on mood, behavior and quality of life. In addition, among college students, sleep difﬁculties are ubiquitous and may deteriorate the unique life experience that university represents. The inﬂuences of poor sleep quality, mood and alcohol consumption related to these events are examined here between student athletes and student non-athletes. A series of hierarchical logistic regressions explored the relationship between verbal, physical and sexual assault risk factors.



RESULTS suggest that poor sleep, alcohol consumption and mood are all associated with exposure to a physical altercation or episode of abuse, irrespective of athlete status.



RESULTS also show that variables targeting self-reported difﬁculty sleeping and experiences of verbal, physical and sexual assault were positively associated. However, given the cross-sectional nature of the study, it is impossible to establish the direction of these relationships.

