Abstract

The need to find alternative urban mobility solutions for delivery and transport has led mobility companies to devote enormous resources for research-based solutions to increase vehicle safety. This paper documents a virtual approach to investigate the influences of different load states to the vehicle dynamic of light electric vehicle. A model basing on a three-dimensional multibody system was used, which consists of five bodies. By applying methods of multibody modelling the generalized equations of motion were generated. To include the behavior within the contact point between road and vehicle a simplified tire models was added. The implementation of the equations allowed a first validation of the model via simulations. In a final modeling step the simulation results were interpreted in respect of plausibility. Afterwards, the model was simulated numerically to investigate different load states of the vehicle, by applying constant steering stimuli and variable velocities. In sum, the investigated model approach is useful to identify safety relevant parameters and shows the effects of load states to the vehicle dynamics. Furthermore, it behaves plausibly regarding general vehicle dynamics. These results prove the general usability of the model for the development controllers and estimators in driver assistances systems.

Language: en