Abstract

In order to achieve the old fence of reuse, improve the safety performance of guardrail, barrier structure does not meet the requirements, make full use of the old concrete guardrail on the basis of heightening, through computer simulation experiment were analyzed, and optimization design, through the real car collision test, make the concrete guardrail after heightening structure satisfies the requirement of the safety performance of current specification. The results show that the protective performance of the two guardrail schemes meets the requirements of the current guardrail evaluation standards through the computer simulation experiment. Through the optimized design of scheme 1, the actual car crash test proves that the enhanced structure of Minhua TYPE II concrete guardrail can meet the requirements of safety performance evaluation. The research results provide an important basis for the transformation of the guardrail and the revision of the current design of expressway in China.

Language: en