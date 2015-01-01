Abstract

Older drivers and younger drivers are affected differently both in summer and winter. Different factors affect each level of severity differently; some factors affect a particular level of injury severity differently from when the same factor is analyzed for another injury severity. The goal of this study is to identify the factors that contribute to injury severity among older drivers (65+) and young drivers (16 - 25) considering two seasons namely, summer and winter at intersections. Binary ordered probit models were used to develop four models to identify the contributing factors, two models for each season, namely winter and summer. A statistical t-test has been done to identify the statistically significant variables @ 90% confidence interval. Based on the developed models, in summer, three contributing factors, driving too fast condition, rear-end crashes, and followed too close are associated with younger drivers injury severity, while two contributing factors, rear-end crashes and followed too close are associated with older drivers injury severity. In winter, five factors, made an improper turn, E Failed to Yield Right-of-Way from Traffic Signal, rear end (front to rear), gender like male and lighting condition like dark and dusk light condition, are associated with younger drivers injury severity, while three factors such as made improper turn, rear-end crashes, and followed too close are associated with older drivers injury severity. Contributing factors in summer are the same for both younger and older drivers, but different in winter for both younger and older drivers. This indicates that older drivers and younger drivers are affected differently both in summer and winter.

Language: en