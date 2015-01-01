SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Preuss UW, Huestis MA, Schneider M, Hermann D, Lutz B, Hasan A, Kambeitz J, Wong JWM, Hoch E. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: 643315.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyt.2021.643315

PMID

34122176

Abstract

In this review, state-of-the-art evidence on the relationship between cannabis use, traffic crash risks, and driving safety were analyzed. Systematic reviews, meta-analyses, and other relevant papers published within the last decade were systematically searched and synthesized.

FINDINGS show that meta-analyses and culpability studies consistently indicate a slightly but significantly increased risk of crashes after acute cannabis use. These risks vary across included study type, crash severity, and method of substance application and measurement. Some studies show a significant correlation between high THC blood concentrations and car crash risk. Most studies do not support this relationship at lower THC concentrations. However, no scientifically supported clear cut-off concentration can be derived from these results. Further research is needed to determine dose-response effects on driving skills combined with measures of neuropsychological functioning related to driving skills and crash risk.

Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving


Language: en

Keywords

THC; cannabis; cannabinoids; automobile driving; driving ability; driving safety; driving skills; impaired driving

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print