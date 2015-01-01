|
Citation
|
Baker C, Chinaka O, Stewart EC. Inj. Epidemiol. 2021; 8(1): e25.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Social and structural determinants of health (SDOH) are the conditions in which individuals are born, live, learn, work, play, worship, and age. These drivers of health are integral in contextualizing the understanding and prevention of sport and recreation injury (SRI), and recognizing their impact is necessary to provide a complete and accurate picture of health and health outcomes related to injury. MAIN: Reducing disparities and achieving equity in sports and recreation is possible in part by improving data collection methodologies and utilization. Often, many SDOH have considerable effect on SRI. Although SRI epidemiology frequently examines differences by sex, there is limited inclusion of factors such as socioeconomic status, housing, gender, and food security, in sport specific data sources or in analysis of sport recreation and injury using other sources (e.g. administrative data). The ongoing dual epidemics in the United States - racism and COVID-19 - have emphasized the importance of having and utilizing SDOH data to reduce the burden of injury and disproportionate effects on our diverse population.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Data collection; Recreation; Methodology; Social determinants of health; Health disparities; Health equity; Sports injury