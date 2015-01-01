|
Citation
|
Morton M, Wang S, Tse K, Chung C, Bergmans Y, Ceniti A, Flam S, Johannes R, Schade K, Terah F, Rizvi S. J. Community Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
AIMS: Gatekeeper training (GKT) is an important suicide prevention strategy. Studies have evaluated the effectiveness of GKT in different populations, often neglecting family and friends who play a vital role in caring for people with suicide risk. This review evaluated GKT programs targeting family and friends to determine their effectiveness in this specific population.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
systematic review; suicide; intervention; suicide prevention; family and friends; gatekeeper training