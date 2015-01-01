Abstract

CONTEXT: Snakebite remains an underrated cause of accidental death in modern India, primarily in rural India, where people fail to reach out to modern medicine and fall victim to the handful of quacks using traditional healing methods. If promptly diagnosed and treated based on various clinical determinants like mode of presentation, time of medical intervention, recognition of the species, and analysis of a series of reliably identified bites, the treatment outcome would be more promising. We aimed to study snakebite patients' clinical profile and treatment outcome in a rural tertiary care setup. MATERIALS AND METHOD: This is a retrospective study in which the data evaluated from an epidemiological viewpoint; gender and age of the snake bite victim, time when bitten, interval between the bite and medical consultation, pattern of toxicity, and response to anti-snake venom (ASV).



RESULTS: Of a total of 200 patients bitten by a snake, 121 were males, with 77% adults. In nearly all cases, the type of snake was unknown; however, most of the bites were poisonous, showing one or the other type of toxicity. One hundred seventy-one patients survived the snake bite, and 29 succumbed. When Logistic regression was done with Death/discharge as the dependent variable and "Time to bite and reaching hospital, Age, Sex, number of ASV given, Ventilation needed or not, pack cell volume (PCV) numbers, Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP) numbers, Dialysis and presence or absence of toxicity" as the independent variables, the model developed did not account for any respectable amount of variation in the outcome. The only variable found to be predicting the outcome significantly was FFP.



CONCLUSION: It is often difficult to identify the type of snake, and thus polyvalent antisnake venom remains the only available treatment resource. Readily available treatment resources, timely intervention, appropriate referral, and close ICU will alleviate mortality.

