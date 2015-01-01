Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the incidence of physical inactivity and factors prior to stroke and in acute stroke that are associated with physical inactivity 1 year after stroke Design: Prospective longitudinal cohort Patients: A total of 190 consecutively included individuals with acute stroke Methods: A follow-up questionnaire, relating to physical activity level using the Saltin-Grimby Physical Activity Scale, was sent to participants in the Fall Study of Gothenburg 1 year after stroke. Predictors of physical inactivity at baseline were identified using univariable and multivariable logistic regression analyses.



RESULTS: Physical inactivity 1 year after stroke was reported by 70 of the 190 patients who answered the questionnaire (37%), was associated with physical inactivity before the stroke, odds ratio (OR) 4.07 (95% confidence interval (95% CI) 1.69-9.80, p = 0.002); stroke severity (assessed by National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale (NIHSS), score 1-4), OR 2.65 (95% CI) 1.04-6.80, p = 0.042); and fear of falling in acute stroke, OR 2.37 (95% CI 1.01-5.60, p = 0.048).



CONCLUSION: Almost 4 in 10 participants reported physical inactivity 1 year after stroke. Physical inactivity before the stroke, stroke severity and fear of falling in acute stroke are the 3 main factors that predict physical inactivity 1 year after stroke.

