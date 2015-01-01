|
Bieler D, Kollig E, Hackenberg L, Rathjen JH, Lefering R, Franke A. Scand. J. Trauma Resusc. Emerg. Med. 2021; 29(1): 80.
(Copyright © 2021, Scandinavian Networking Group on Trauma and Emergency Management, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
BACKGROUND: The management of penetrating wounds is a rare challenge for trauma surgeons in Germany and Central Europe as a result of the low incidence of this type of trauma. In Germany, penetrating injuries are reported to occur in 4-5 % of the severely injured patients who are enrolled in the TraumaRegister DGU® (trauma registry of the German Trauma Society). They include gunshot injuries, knife stab injuries, which are far more common, and penetrating injuries of other origin, for example trauma caused by accidents. The objective of this study was to assess the epidemiology and outcome of penetrating injuries in Germany, with a particular focus on the level of care provided by the treating trauma centre to gain more understanding of this trauma mechanism and to anticipate the necessary steps in the initial treatment.
Germany; epidemiology; gunshvot wound; penetrating injuries; stab wound; TraumaRegister DGU®