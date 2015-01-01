|
Yuan J, Crowson A, Richardson G, Feng J. Traffic Injury Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
OBJECTIVE: Cognitive training for reducing crash rate can be delivered to older drivers via in-person on-road sessions, a driving simulator, or using computer-based cognitive methods. Despite established effectiveness, in-person on-road assessment and rehabilitation are expensive, and limited professional service may not be readily accessible; simulator-based training may not fit every driver due to simulator sickness. In comparison, computerized training is easier to implement and could be delivered with little cost to older drivers with computer access. Based on the Drive Aware Task, a validated measure of attentional processes in hazard detection, we developed a computerized cognitive training method with a focus on hazard detection. In this study, we examined the effectiveness of this newly-developed interactive training program in improving older drivers' detection of road hazards.
aging; driving; attention; cognitive training; Hazard detection; matched-pair design