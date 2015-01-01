Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Cognitive training for reducing crash rate can be delivered to older drivers via in-person on-road sessions, a driving simulator, or using computer-based cognitive methods. Despite established effectiveness, in-person on-road assessment and rehabilitation are expensive, and limited professional service may not be readily accessible; simulator-based training may not fit every driver due to simulator sickness. In comparison, computerized training is easier to implement and could be delivered with little cost to older drivers with computer access. Based on the Drive Aware Task, a validated measure of attentional processes in hazard detection, we developed a computerized cognitive training method with a focus on hazard detection. In this study, we examined the effectiveness of this newly-developed interactive training program in improving older drivers' detection of road hazards.



METHODS: Using a matched-pair design, nine triads of three older drivers (aged 65 or above) with matched pretest performance and gender were formed. For each triad, each participant was randomly allocated to one of the three groups: 1) active training group to receive the two training sessions (1.5-2.5h per session); 2) passive training group to receive two video-watching sessions (i.e., watch the video of training session performance from the corresponding paired participant); 3) no-contact control group. Older drivers' performances on hazard detection and simulated driving were measured before and after training.



RESULTS: The active training group showed significant training effects on the computerized hazard detection task and simulated driving performance, while there were only marginal effects in the passive training group and no effects in the no-contact control group. A post-training survey suggested older drivers were receptive to the Drive Aware training program.



CONCLUSIONS: The computerized Drive Aware training program has the potential to be used as a prevention and intervention tool to improve older drivers' hazard detection performance. Future studies should examine the effectiveness of this tool in more diverse samples and in long-term outcomes.

Language: en