Abstract

BACKGROUND: Domestic violence is a common health problem that often affects women's mental health. Although domestic violence may not be reported during quarantine, it may increase due to increased restrictions. Therefore, the goal of the present study was to develop and validate the Domestic Violence during Quarantine Scale (DVQS) on a sample from Iran.



METHODS: Two hundred and three Iranians participated in this study and completed online questionnaires. This cross-sectional and methodological study consisted of two phases. In the first phase, item pool generation and questionnaire design was carried out through literature review. In the second phase, psychometric properties were assessed via an exploratory factors analysis (EFA). Internal consistency was examined by Cronbach's alpha coefficient and McDonalds' Omega.



RESULTS: In the EFA, three factors, including humiliation (seven items), threatening (six items), and restriction (four items) were extracted that together explained 64.4% of the variance of domestic violence during quarantine. Using Cronbach's alpha coefficient, the internal consistency of humiliation, threatening, and restriction was found to be 0.90, 0.896, and 0.76 respectively, and an alpha of 0.927 was found for the total scale. In addition, using McDonalds' Omega, internal consistencies of 0.82, 0.84, and 0.78 were found for the three factors respectively.



CONCLUSION: The DVQS has good validity and reliability; therefore, it can be used in future studies.

Language: en