Citation
Littlefield AK, Cooke JT, Bagge CL, Glenn CR, Kleiman EM, Jacobucci R, Millner AJ, Steinley D. Clinical Psychological Science 2021; 9(3): 467-481.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Association for Psychological Science, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Suicide rates among military-connected populations have increased over the past 15 years. Meta-analytic studies indicate prediction of suicide outcomes is lacking. Machine-learning approaches have been promoted to enhance classification models for suicide-related outcomes. In the present study, we compared the performance of three primary machine-learning approaches (i.e., elastic net, random forests, stacked ensembles) and a traditional statistical approach, generalized linear modeling (i.e., logistic regression), to classify suicide thoughts and behaviors using data from the Military Suicide Research Consortium's Common Data Elements (CDE; n = 5,977-6,058 across outcomes). Models were informed by (a) selected items from the CDE or (b) factor scores based on exploratory and confirmatory factor analyses on the selected CDE items.
Keywords
classification; machine learning; statistical analysis; suicide prevention