Abstract

Traffic accidents constitute one of the major causes of death worldwide, especially among young people. Many of the fatal and severe-injury traffic accidents are associated with driving at high speeds and/or non-use of seatbelts. The current study was conducted to determine the rates of seatbelt use and speed limit adherence among drivers in Kuwait. Some driver characteristics associated with seatbelt use and speed limit adherence were investigated. The correlation between seatbelt use and speed limit compliance was also examined. Information regarding drivers' seatbelt use and speed limit adherence were elicited through self-report questionnaires. The reported seatbelt use and speed limit adherence rates were obtained and compared to previous findings. Age and annual driving distance were found to affect both seatbelt use and speed limit adherence, while gender was found to have an effect on seatbelt use but not on speed limit compliance. It was also found that seatbelt use and speed limit adherence were weakly correlated.

