Citation
Subhan F, Zhou H, Zhao S, Naeem MM, Sulaiman M. Adv. Transp. Stud. 2021; 53: 147-166.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Arcane Publishers)
Abstract
Road crash injuries have emerged as a major health problem and have posed serious social and economic challenges around the globe. Traffic safety can be improved only through adequate safety measures if the underlying factors are well understood. Factors affecting crashes in developing countries, like Pakistan, are less studied in the literature. Also, the road crash injuries data reporting and recording systems in these countries are not well established. As such, this study by using the data from multiple sources including World Health Organization (WHO), International Road Federation (IRF) and World Bank (WB) compares the reported non-fatal road crash injuries of Pakistan using two different approaches. First, the road crash injury rates were compared with different groups of countries around the globe using two different indicators: (1) injuries per hundred thousand population and (2) injuries per thousand registered vehicles.
Language: en
Keywords
Case Study; Crash Factors; Crashes; Data; Models