Abstract

This study examined the differences between novice and experienced drivers in terms of visual perception, hazard cognition, and hazard responses using a static hazard perception test. The eye movement, questionnaire, and response data of 60 participants were recorded to evaluate their hazard perception ability in the hazard perception test (HPT). The HPT results showed significant differences in the eye movement, questionnaire, and hazard response data between novice and experienced drivers: eye movement data showed significant differences (P < 0.001, t-test) in fixation duration and time to first fixation for all four risk factors (rear potential hazards, pedestrian factors, motor vehicle factors, and cross and fixed road scene factors); questionnaire data (driving behavior, driving attitude, and scene cognition) showed significant differences (P < 0.001, t-test); and, response data revealed significant differences in terms of response time (P < 0.001, t-test) and accuracy (P = 0.012, t-test). The causes of these differences were further explored using scene interviews and fixation paths extraction, the results of which were used to propose the underpinning causes of differences in hazard perception abilities between novice and experienced drivers.

