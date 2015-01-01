Abstract

Unsafe driving behavior and hazardous environmental conditions lead to traffic crashes and injuries. The annual rate of road crashes in Iran is twenty times higher than the world's average. Motorcycle crashes have higher fatality rates than other motor vehicle crashes, and they exert psychological pressure on the communities and have adverse economic consequences for the societies. This paper analyzes Tehran's motorcycle crash data and investigates the effective underlying factors. Seven strategies were presented and prioritized to reduce the number and severity of motorcycle crashes. The fuzzy Technique for Order of Preference by Similarity to Ideal Solution (TOPSIS) combined with the Analytical Hierarchy Process (AHP) was used to analyze and prioritize the recommended strategies. The combination of TOPSIS, AHP, and fuzzy theory improves the prioritization reliability and yields robust inferences. Based on the conducted analysis, it was concluded that the induction of social and cultural values, stimulating the sense of citizenship, and providing professional training programs have the highest priorities among the other strategies for reducing motorcycle-related fatalities and injuries.

