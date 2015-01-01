Abstract

In order to overcome the problem of poor accuracy of traditional coupling development measurement model, this paper proposes a coupling development measurement model of road traffic safety and social economy based on efficiency function. Based on the analysis of coupling theory, the road traffic safety evaluation index and social and economic development evaluation index are selected, and the index efficiency is calculated. Then the efficiency function is constructed to ensure the effectiveness of each evaluation index, and the coupling degree between road traffic safety and social economy is calculated by combining the index weight and contribution value, and the average distribution function is used to divide the collaborative coupling level. In the experimental part, it is proved that the measurement accuracy of the model can keep above 98%. Then, the model is used to analyze the coupling development of road traffic safety and social economy in M Province in the past ten years, so as to give full play to the feasibility of the model.

