Abstract

In view of the problems of traffic signal transformation not being timely in the traditional method of intersection signal light control, which leads to vehicles queuing and delay time is too long, this paper proposes a cooperative control method of multi-intersection signal lights in urban peak hours based on the Internet of Vehicles. The architecture of Internet of Vehicles was constructed. Under this architecture, the average delay time of vehicles was calculated by determining the green wave cycle of urban traffic intersections during peak hours. On this basis, the road network simulation model of multiple intersections was built, and the green wave period of multiple intersections was timed with the signal light signals. According to the phase deviation difference and vehicle flow simulation of the intersection situation in peak hours, the signal lights of urban multiple intersections were coordinated control. The simulation results show that, when the total distance is 765m and the traffic flow is 478veh/H, the delay time of vehicles at the urban multi-intersection in the peak hours of the proposed method is only 8.1s, the queuing length is only 68m, and the total travel time is 28.9s, indicating that the design method can shorten the queuing length and reduce the travel time of vehicles.

Language: en