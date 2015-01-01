Abstract

In order to reduce the probability of urban road traffic accidents and improve the safety of urban roads, this paper mainly constructs the comprehensive evaluation system of urban road traffic safety and conducts empirical research. Based on the characteristics of urban road traffic at present stage, a comprehensive evaluation system for road traffic safety, respectively, using the analytic hierarchy process and entropy weight method to evaluation index calculated, the subjective weight and objective weight are integrated weight, combined with the fuzzy comprehensive evaluation method to establish comprehensive evaluation model of urban road traffic safety, to obtain the final evaluation results. The empirical study shows that the results obtained in this paper are consistent with the expert evaluation results, which verifies the scientific nature and effectiveness of this system.

Language: en