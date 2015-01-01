Abstract

Reasonable transportation policy can greatly improve the efficiency of comprehensive transportation. In order to improve the traditional comprehensive transportation policy effect evaluation method, a comprehensive transportation policy effect analysis method based on the multi-level hierarchical structure model is proposed. Determine the evaluation index of comprehensive transportation policy effect through the three aspects of appropriate scale, structural rationality and economic adaptability, and standardize the obtained 11 evaluation indexes, and use the analytic hierarchy process to calculate the processed evaluation index weights, based on the calculation results , Establish the relationship between the third level and the second level and the relationship between the second level and the first level, and based on the relationship between the two, through the gray correlation theory, construct a multi-level hierarchical structure of comprehensive transportation policy effect evaluation model. The simulation results show that the evaluation accuracy can reach up to 100%, and the evaluation efficiency is high. The evaluation time of the comprehensive transportation policy effect is within 6s. This method is helpful to optimize the layout of transportation, improve the planning of comprehensive transportation planning system and strengthen the formulation of comprehensive transportation policies and standards.

