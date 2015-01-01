SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dai XJ. Adv. Transp. Stud. 2021; (SI 2): 153-162.

(Copyright © 2021, Arcane Publishers)

unavailable

unavailable

Road traffic is an important factor restricting economic development. With the rapid growth of the number of motor vehicles, traffic accidents, traffic congestion and traffic pollution have become the persistent diseases of contemporary society, and become more and more serious. The existing traffic accident analysis is difficult to comprehensively and objectively reflect the process of traffic accidents. In order to improve the effectiveness of traffic accident prevention and measures, it is particularly important to carry out road traffic accident analysis. The paper proposes a new method for modeling the relationship between vehicle speed dispersion and traffic accidents in mixed traffic flow. Simulation results verify the effectiveness of the proposed method.


Crashes; Road Safety; Speed; Traffic

