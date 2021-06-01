|
Soll R, Greenberg T, Dolev M, Kalron A. Gait Posture 2021; 88: 252-257.
BACKGROUND: Bladder dysfunction is the most common autonomic disturbance in people with MS (PwMS). Only a few studies have examined the relationship between bladder dysfunction and falls in PwMS. Bladder dysfunction has been deemed only a secondary outcome measure, and classified by a gross measure providing a limited perspective of this disturbing symptom. Furthermore, no study to date has focused on the relationship between bladder dysfunction and balance performance in PwMS. RESEARCH QUESTION: Determine the relationship between bladder dysfunction with balance, falls and fear of falling in women with MS.
Falls; Balance; Multiple sclerosis; Fear of falling; Bladder dysfunction; Urinary incontinence