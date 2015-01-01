Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This review evaluates the evidence on the strength of causal relationship between categories of risk factors (RFs) and work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WRMSDs) among professional drivers.



BACKGROUND: A compilation of evidence on the causal relationship between RFs and WRMSDs among professional drivers is lacking.



METHODS: A systematic search of the literature was conducted in major electronic data bases that include Medline (1946 + via OvidSP), Embase (1974 + OvidSP), CINAHL (1982+), AMED, and Web of Science. The methodological quality of the studies was assessed and scored. A descriptive analysis on the categories of RFs associated with WRMSDs was conducted. The Bradford-Hill causation criteria and evidence interpretation tool were used to evaluate the causal relationship between RFs and WRMSDs in professional drivers.



RESULTS: Among the 54 studies reviewed, a strong evidence suggests a causal relationship between RFs such as whole-body vibration, awkward postures, lifting tasks, manual material handling, job stress, job demand, and previous pain episodes with WRMSDs. Moderate evidence was observed on RFs such as uncomfortable seat and low job satisfaction. The evidence on causal relationship between RFs such as years of professional driving, driving duration, and individual characteristics such as age and body mass index was inconclusive.



CONCLUSION: There is strong to moderate evidence on the causal relationship between the physical and psychosocial RFs and WRMSDs among professional drivers. APPLICATION: Potential application of this review highlights evidence to occupational health practitioners, policy makers, and stakeholders on the strength of causal relationship between RFs and WRMSDs among professional drivers.

Language: en