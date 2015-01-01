Abstract

PURPOSE:The lean construction techniques have been considered as an effective approach and strategy to reduce accidents in construction projects. This paper aims to investigate the application of the lean construction principle and its impact on occupational health and safety.



MATERIALS AND METHODS:To achieve the aim analytical descriptive method was used. The data was collected through a questionnaire, with 70 respondents who were chosen in a random stratified sample method. The questionnaire evaluated the perception of contractors and consultants about the lean construction important factors and its impact on the construction projects safety.



RESULTS and ConclusionsThere is an agreement that, the application of lean construction techniques can be impeded by challenges like lack of lean construction knowledge, complexity, misconception about lean and difficulties in changing employees. The study identified strategies that could be used to address these challenges which will improve the safety of construction projects. These include enlightenment on benefits of the lean practice, publication of improvements realized from lean practice, training, workers' involvement and empowerment, persistence, robust planning, and gradual implementation.

Language: en