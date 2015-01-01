Abstract

PURPOSE In developing countries, health and safety is not given importance especially in small and medium sized enterprises. Incidences of health and safety are continuously increasing. Major reason is lack of work place safety culture. Secondly, enterprises lack resources, therefore, it becomes hard for them to provide safety climate. Along with safety climate and safety culture behavior of leadership play a significant role towards safety performance. Therefore, the purpose of this study is to analyze the moderating role of leadership for gaining safety performance through safety culture and safety climate.



MATERIALS AND METHODS For the said purpose the authors collected data from the labors and managers. A structured questionnaire was adopted and after ensuring the reliability structural equation modeling was applied.



RESULTS and Conclusions The findings revealed that safety culture and safety climate both have a significant impact over safety performance, however, transformational leadership only moderates the relationship between safety culture and safety performance. The identification of moderating role of transformational leadership is a significant contribution in the social cognitive theory. Future researchers are also guided to identify the same link over large industries of developing countries.

Language: en