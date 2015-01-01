|
Jachyra P, Lai MC, Zaheer J, Fernandes N, Dale M, Sawyer A, Lunsky Y. J. Autism Dev. Disord. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Despite increasing attention on suicidality in autistic people, we know little about suicidal presentations when autistic individuals present to hospital emergency departments (ED). We conducted an exploratory retrospective chart review of suicidal thoughts and behaviours (STB) of autistic adults who presented to a psychiatric ED. The analysis included 16 charts over a 10-week period.
Language: en
Adult; Suicide; Emergency department; Autism; Chart review; Interpersonal conflicts; Life transition; Rumination