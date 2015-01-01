SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Schoenfelder Gonzalez E, Jungbluth N, McCarty CA, Hilt R. Psychiatr. Serv. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, American Psychiatric Association)

10.1176/appi.ps.202000457

unavailable

A quality improvement process targeted mental health care uptake and system capacity in an underserved region. The pediatric program created pathways for rapid referral from primary care and schools to four sessions of evidence-based treatments for disruptive behavior and depression with community clinicians. Of 250 referrals, 46 families enrolled in treatments for disruptive behavior and 21 for depression. Many families did not respond or required more intensive treatment. Acceptability of the program was high for participating families, referrers, and clinicians. Brief treatment met most participating families' needs. The process demonstrated barriers to mental health care access and delivery and the need for integrated and multitiered care delivery.


primary care; pediatrics; children and adolescents; brief psychotherapy

