Abstract

Blood alcohol level estimation is usually done in various circumstances where the blood collected from the accused/victim is then sent to the FSL for alcohol level estimation. In India there may be delay in this process, the delay may be due to the medical examiner or police to send the sample or by the FSL to analyze the same. The present study was done to find out the differences in the blood alcohol level due to the above said delays. The blood alcohol estimation was done using gas chromatography, and the test was done on 4 known samples with a time gap of 24 hours, 7 days and 14 days.

