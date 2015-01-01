Abstract

A specific aim of this present study was to know the spectrum and epidemiology of non fatal interpersonal violence cases. During the study period 30 cases of assault who visited the casualty of Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences and Srinivas institute of Medical Sciences Mangalore were studied from the records obtained. The results showed 505 of cases belonged to age group 21-40 years, 70 % of victims were male, 70 % of cases had single assailant, in 43.33% of cases the victim and assailant were acquaintances, 73.33% of injuries were due to blunt force, 48.64% of cases had limb injuries and fractures amounted to 40% of all injuries accounted.

Language: en