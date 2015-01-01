SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tam B, Matsushima K, Chiba H, Park T, Slocum C, Lam L, Inaba K, Demetriades D. Am. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Southeastern Surgical Congress)

DOI

10.1177/00031348211024657

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: As the number of households with dogs in the United States has increased, so has the incidence of dog bites. Contemporary analysis of nationwide epidemiological data regarding such injuries is scarce. The purpose of this study is to describe dog bite injury patterns and related surgical interventions with a focus on differences between pediatric and adult age groups. STUDY DESIGN: This is a retrospective study (2015-2017) using the National Trauma Data Bank. 10 569 patients were included.

RESULTS: Of these, 4729 (44.7%) qualified as pediatric (age ≤ 12 years) and 5840 (55.3%) qualified as adults (age ≥ 13 years). Pediatric patients were more frequently admitted with facial injuries (78.1% vs. 29.3%, P <.01) and facial fractures (4.8% vs. 2.5%, P <.01), and had a higher incidence of facial bone surgical procedures (1.3% vs. .5%, P <.01). Adult patients were more frequently admitted with upper extremity injuries (65.8% vs. 21.2%, P <.01) and upper extremity vascular arterial injuries (2.3% vs. .2%, P <.01) with a higher incidence of upper extremity arterial procedures (1.3% vs. .2%, P <.01).

CONCLUSION: This study demonstrates the contrast in injury patterns from dog bite between adults and children. These findings can dictate injury prevention policies and prepare clinicians to treat dog bite victims.


Language: en

Keywords

pediatric; adult; dog bite; injury patterns; surgical interventions

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print