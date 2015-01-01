Abstract

Complicated grief (CG) is a form of unrelenting grief after the death of a loved one. However, family members of individuals who suffer from Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective disorders and Bipolar disorder may experience symptoms of CG even though their loved one is still alive. The present study assessed CG and risk factors for CG in first degree relatives of individuals with severe chronic mental illness. The incidence of CG was examined in 78 parents, siblings, adult children and spouses recruited through organizations and social media that provide support services for individuals suffering from mental illness and their families. High rates of CG (39.7%) were found in this group. CG was associated with a higher prevalence of posttraumatic and depression symptoms and poorer physical health. These findings may contribute to heightening therapists' awareness of the importance of assessing, acknowledging and resolving CG in the family members of patients with chronic psychotic disorders.

