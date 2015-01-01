|
Latham-Mintus K, Manierre M, Miller K. Gerontologist 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: A wealth of empirical evidence documents improved health among older adults who participate in social activities. Alternative transportation can serve as a bridge linking older adults to social activities and improving person-environment fit. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Using Waves 1-8 of the National Health and Aging Trends Study (NHATS), this research examines whether alternative transportation use is associated with participation in diverse social activities among a sample of Medicare beneficiaries aged 65 or older. Additionally, this research explores whether the effect of transportation use varies across neighborhood environments. We analyzed individual trajectories of participation in social activities by estimating two-level growth curve models.
Language: en
Neighborhoods; Transportation; Age-friendly; Social participation