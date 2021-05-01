|
BACKGROUND: Violently bereaved individuals are at increased risk of developing severe and comorbid disorders. Comorbidity may increase psychiatric symptom severity and suicide risk and decrease psychosocial functioning compared with having one disorder. We aimed to identify subgroups of individuals with similar symptom patterns, describe prevalence rates and overall levels of prolonged grief disorder (PGD), posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder (MDD), and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) per class, and explore associations between class membership and personal and homicide related variables.
Homicide; PTSD; Depression; Anxiety; Bereavement; Grief