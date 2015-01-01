Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To investigate the impact of the body mass index (BMI) change on risk of falling in postmenopausal women with osteopenia or osteoporosis. Also, we aimed to evaluate and associate the individuals' functionality, mobility and balance with the risk of falling.



METHODS: This one-year prospective observational study assessed 498 postmenopausal Greek women over the 50(th) year of age suffering from either osteoporosis or osteopenia. Parameters such as the height, weight and BMI were documented. Furthermore, the subjects were asked whether they experienced a fall the preceding year. Balance was evaluated using the Berg Balance Scale, the Timed-Up-And-Go test, and the 30 Seconds Sit-to-Stand test. Hand-grip strength was assessed with the Jamar Hydraulic Hand Dynamometer.



RESULTS: The observed one-year BMI change was associated with falls in postmenopausal osteopenic and osteoporotic women over the age of 70. Additionally, there were statistically significant changes in the BBS, TUG, 30CST and the hand-grip strength on both hands at the one-year follow-up but there were not associated with an increased fall risk.



CONCLUSION: The one-year change in BMI was associated with the risk of falling in postmenopausal osteopenic and osteoporotic women over the 70(th) year of age. Whereas, the one-year change in balance, mobility and grip strength were not linked to an increased risk of falling.

Language: en