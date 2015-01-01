|
Øksendal E, Brandlistuen RE, Wolke D, Helland SS, Holte A, Wang MV. J. Speech Lang. Hear. Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Speech-Language-Hearing Association)
unavailable
Abstract
Background and Purpose Schoolchildren with language difficulties experience more peer victimization compared to their typically developing (TD) peers. Whether these children also bully their peers (bully perpetration) more than TD children is unclear. Furthermore, little is known about peer victimization and bully perpetration among preschool children with language difficulties and how it may be related to different paths of language difficulties. This study aimed to investigate associations between language difficulties, peer victimization, and bully perpetration from preschool to school age as well as the risk of peer victimization and bully perpetration for children with different developmental paths of language difficulties and mild language difficulties compared to TD children.
Language: en