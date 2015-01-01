Abstract

Injury and Violence Prevention for a Changing World: From Local to Global: SAVIR 2021 Conference Abstracts - 0080



Statement of purpose To examine relationships between cumulative violence (CV) experiences and marijuana/alcohol use among Black young men and to test whether relationships are modified by traditional masculinity attitudes.



Methods/Approach We examined cross-sectional survey data from 100 Black men ages 18-24 recruited from community organizations in violence (IPV), reproductive marijuana/alcohol use were models. Moderating effects of masculinity norms were examined by adding a product term to the final multivariable model and by examining stratum specific estimates. Baltimore, MD. We measured CV as lifetime intimate partner coercion (RC), and child abuse (CA). Associations between CV and tested using unadjusted and adjusted logistic regression.



Results Most men (81%) experienced one or more types of violence. We observed positive trends between CV experiences and marijuana/alcohol use in unadjusted associations (OR 1.667, 95% CI 0.595, 4.665) and adjusted associations (OR 1.409, 95% CI 0.438, 4.534) but neither were statistically significant. Masculinity attitudes did not modify the relationship with statistical significance (p-value = 0.504). However, in bivariate logistic regression analyses stratified by masculinity attitudes, there were increased odds of marijuana/alcohol use among men with high traditional masculinity attitudes who experienced CV (OR 2.231, 95% CI 0.549, 9.061) and lower odds among men with low traditional masculinity attitudes who experienced CV (OR 0.945, 95% CI 0.159, 5.634).



Conclusions Our analyses did not reach statistical significance; however, the odds of marijuana/alcohol use among Black young men who experienced CV had an increased trend. There was also evidence that traditional masculinity attitudes moderate this relationship.



Significance Black young men's CV experiences could be a potentially important predictor for substance use. Screening for all types of violence in clinical settings is imperative. Gender transformative interventions designed to shift attitudes about masculinity norms should also be considered in the context of men's violence experiences.

