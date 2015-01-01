Abstract

Considering the small number of studies aimed at evaluating outcomes related to dizziness and falls in the older adults who live in long-term care facilities, especially in north-eastern Brazil, and considering the negative impact of these events on the quality of life of these individuals, this study purpose was to evaluate dizziness as a predictor of risk of falls in institutionalised older adults. This cross-sectional analysis of data on falls and dizziness of 187 institutionalised older adults carried out between the years 2014 and 2016. The data collection instruments used were a socioeconomic and demographic questionnaire and questionnaires for assessing variables related to falls. The different diagnostic methods were compared using the Spearman correlation, and the Dizziness variable was evaluated by means of logistic regression. Inferential statistical analysis showed a significant association between dizziness and number of morbidities (p = .03) and dizziness and a history of falls (p = .04). Spearman's correlation analysis revealed statistically significant results only for FES-I (Falls Efficacy Scale-International) (p < .01). Dizziness was a predictor of risk of falls and that it was associated with a greater number of morbidities and previous history of falls. Implementing rehabilitation practices to reduce dizziness symptoms can significantly reduce the risk of falls for institutionalised older adults.

