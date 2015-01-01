|
Oltaye Z, Geja E, Tadele A. Open Access Emerg. Med. 2021; 13: 213-220.
(Copyright © 2021, Dove Press)
34135647
BACKGROUND: Road traffic damages were amongst the central causes of passing away, hospitalization, disability, and low socioeconomic status. About 1.3 million lethal road traffic damages and 20-50 million nonfatal damages happened consequently of road traffic accidents every year globally. Motorcycles are a small subsection of all motor vehicles significantly over-represented in total motor vehicle accidents and lead to a great rate of deaths and disabilities.
motorcycle accident; road traffic accident; the prevalence