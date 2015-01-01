|
Benderoth S, Hörmann HJ, Schießl C, Elmenhorst EM. Sleep 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
STUDY OBJECTIVES: The psychomotor vigilance task (PVT) is a widely used objective method to measure sustained attention, but the standard 10-min version is often impractical in operational settings. We investigated the reliability and validity of a 3-min PVT administered on a portable handheld device assessing sensitivity to sleep loss and alcohol in relation to a 10-min PVT and to applied tasks.
alcohol; reliability; sleep restriction; validity; sleep deprivation; alertness; attention; psychomotor vigilance; PVT; sensitivity; sleep loss