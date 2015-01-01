Abstract

PURPOSE: Screening commercial drivers (CDs) for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) reduces the risk of motor vehicle accidents. We evaluated the accuracy of standard OSA questionnaires in a cohort of CDs. STUDY DESIGN AND METHODS: We enrolled consecutive male CDs at 10 discrete transportation companies during their yearly scheduled occupational health visit. The CDs had their anthropometric measures taken; completed the Berlin, STOP, STOP-BANG, OSAS-TTI, SACS, EUROSAS, and ARES questionnaires; and underwent a home sleep apnea test (HSAT) for the determination of their respiratory events index (REI). We assessed the questionnaires' ability to predict OSA (REI ≥ 5 events/h) and moderate-to-severe OSA (REI ≥ 15 events/h).



RESULTS: Among 315 CDs recruited, 243 (77%) completed the study protocol, while 72 subjects were excluded for inadequate HSAT quality. The demographics and clinical data were comparable in both the included and excluded subjects. The included CDs had a median age of 50 years (interquartile range (IQR) 25-70) and a mean body mass index of 27 ± 4 kg/m(2). One hundred and seventy-one subjects (71%) had OSA, and 68 (28%) had moderate-to-severe OSA. A receiver operating characteristic curve of the questionnaires were 0.51-0.71 for predicting OSA and 0.51-0.66 for moderate-to-severe OSA. The STOP-BANG questionnaire had an unsatisfactory positive predictive value, while all of the other questionnaires had an inadequate negative predictive value.



CONCLUSIONS: Standard OSA questionnaires are not suited for screening among CDs. The use of the HSAT could provide an objective evaluation of for OSA in this special population.

