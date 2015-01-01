Abstract

OBJECTIVE To retrospectively analyze the characteristics of the traumatic rupture of intracranial internal carotid artery in order to provide reference for forensic expertise examination and identification.



METHODS A total of 11 autopsy cases of traumatic rupture of intracranial internal carotid artery were collected. The gender, age, cause of injury, blood loss on the scene, location of internal carotid artery rupture, hardening degree of the rupture of the wall, brain injury, blood ethanol content and cause of death were also recorded.



RESULTS All 11 cases died on the scene, of which 7 died from traffic accidents, 2 falls from height and 2 from bare handed injuries. None of the 11 victims suffered serious head and body surface injury. The internal carotid artery rupture in the 9 cases of traffic injury and fall from height injury occurred in the cavernous segment. In all these cases, there were transverse fractures of the middle cranial fossa with the carotid sulcus involved, and minor intracranial hemorrhage and brain contusion. In 2 cases of bare handed injuries, internal carotid artery rupture occurred in the ophthalmic artery segment, accompanied by fatal intracranial hemorrhage and diffuse axonal injury, but no skull fracture. All 11 cases showed full-thickness rupture of the vessel wall, and the long axis of the wounds was perpendicular to those of the artery.



CONCLUSION The incidence of intracranial internal carotid artery rupture in high-energy trauma events such as traffic accidents and high falls deserves attention. Injuries of the cavernous segment or ophthalmic segment might be more common. The main injury mechanism of intracranial internal carotid artery rupture might be that the blood vessels were pulled and the bone fragments caused damage.

Language: zh