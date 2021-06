Abstract

At the request of the Journal Editor and SAGE Publishing, the following article has been retracted.



Kumar, S and Verma, AK. A study of elderly unnatural deaths in medico-legal autopsies at Lucknow locality. Med Sci Law 2014; 54: 127-131. DOI: 10.1177/0025802413502783



The above paper has substantial unreferenced overlap with the following paper:



Ali, EM, Ebakry, AA, Ali, MA. A study of elderly unnatural deaths in medicolegal autopsies at Dakahlia locality. Mansoura Journal of Forensic Medicine & Clinical Toxicology 2001; 15: 33-43.

