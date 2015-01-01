Abstract

People with multiple sclerosis (PwMS) demonstrate gait impairments that are related to falls. However, redundancy exists when reporting gait outcomes. This study aimed to develop an MS-specific model of gait and examine differences between fallers and non-fallers. 122 people with relapsing-remitting MS and 45 controls performed 3 timed up-and-go trials wearing inertial sensors. 21 gait parameters were entered into a principal component analysis (PCA). The PCA-derived gait domains were compared between MS fallers (MS-F) and MS non-fallers (MS-NF) and correlated to cognitive, clinical, and quality-of-life outcomes. Six distinct gait domains were identified: pace, rhythm, variability, asymmetry, anterior-posterior dynamic stability, and medial-lateral dynamic stability, explaining 79.15% of gait variance. PwMS exhibited a slower pace, larger variability, and increased medial-lateral trunk motion compared to controls (p < 0.05). The pace and asymmetry domains were significantly worse (i.e., slower and asymmetrical) in MS-F than MS-NF (p < 0.001 and p = 0.03, respectively). Fear of falling, cognitive performance, and functional mobility were associated with a slower gait (p < 0.05). This study identified a six-component, MS-specific gait model, demonstrating that PwMS, particularly fallers, exhibit deficits in pace and asymmetry.



FINDINGS may help reduce redundancy when reporting gait outcomes and inform interventions targeting specific gait domains.

Language: en