Gresham B, McManus B, Mrug S, Visscher K, Anthony T, Stavrinos D. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 159: 106249.
INTRODUCTION: Motor vehicle collisions (MVCs) are a leading cause of death among adolescents. Identifying factors that contribute to adolescent MVCs is a pressing public health need. Exogenous (cell phones, passengers, music) and endogenous (stress, worry, mind-wandering) forms of driver inattention account for approximately 78% of all MVCs in the United States. Though both exogenous and endogenous distraction contribute to crash risk, prior work investigating adolescent crash risk has largely focused on exogenous distractors. The Attention-Related Driving Errors Scale (ARDES) is a promising measure assessing individual differences in endogenous driver inattention that has been validated in adult drivers. Its validation in an adolescent sample may prove useful in tailoring future interventions to decrease MVC risk in young drivers.
Language: en
Attention; Novice drivers; Teen drivers