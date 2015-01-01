|
Cheng HG, Edwards AC. Addict. Behav. 2021; 122: e107017.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Heavy episodic drinking is common in the United States (US) and causes substantial burden to individuals and the society. The transition from first drinking to first heavy drinking episode is a major milestone in the escalation of drinking. There is limited evidence about whether major depressive symptoms predict the progression from drinking to heavy drinking and potential variations across age, sex, and depressive symptoms. In this study, we aim to estimate the association between history of major depressive symptoms and the risk of first heavy drinking episode among new drinkers in the US.
Language: en
Adolescents; Binge drinking; Depressive symptoms; Age difference; Alcohol drinking; Male-female difference