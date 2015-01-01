Abstract

BACKGROUND: Heavy episodic drinking is common in the United States (US) and causes substantial burden to individuals and the society. The transition from first drinking to first heavy drinking episode is a major milestone in the escalation of drinking. There is limited evidence about whether major depressive symptoms predict the progression from drinking to heavy drinking and potential variations across age, sex, and depressive symptoms. In this study, we aim to estimate the association between history of major depressive symptoms and the risk of first heavy drinking episode among new drinkers in the US.



METHODS: Study population was US non-institutionalized civilian new drinkers 12 years of age and older who had their first drink during the past 12 months drawn from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. History of major depressive symptoms and alcohol drinking behaviors were assessed via audio-computer-assisted self-interviews. Logistic regressions and structural equation modeling were used for analysis.



RESULTS: Depressed mood and/or anhedonia predicted the transition from the first drink to a heavy drinking episode among underage female new drinkers, whereas null associations were found among males and female new drinkers who had their first drink at 21 and later. Among new drinkers with depressed mood and/or anhedonia, low mood or energy positively predicted the progression to a heavy drinking episode among late-adolescent boys, but negatively among late-adolescent girls; neurovegetative symptoms positively predicted the progression to a heavy drinking episode among young adult new drinkers.



CONCLUSIONS: The relationships linking major depressive symptoms and the transition from drinking to first heavy drinking episode vary across age, sex, and depressive symptoms.

