Citation
Bond AE, Bandel SL, Daruwala SE, Anestis MD. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The present study sought to determine which painful and provocative events differentiated those with suicidal ideation from those who attempted suicide. Additionally, it presents a novel way of utilizing the Painful and Provocative Scale (PPES) by looking at items dichotomously as experienced or not experienced, instead of the frequency at which they are experienced.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide ideation; suicide attempt; high-risk group; ideation-to-action; painful and provocative events